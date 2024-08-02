Truist Financial Boosts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $55.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOG. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.90.

NOG stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.49. 839,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,749,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,430,000 after purchasing an additional 212,030 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,432,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,422,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 324,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

