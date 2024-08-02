Truist Financial Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $423.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $407.00 to $423.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $358.32.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $19.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $352.15. 124,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,551. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 128.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

