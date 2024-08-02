Truist Financial Raises Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $33.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

HIW stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.26. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

