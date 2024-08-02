Truist Financial Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $240.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $235.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.28.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,820,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

