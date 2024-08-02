Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Silgan (NYSE:SLGN)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $59.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,653. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. Silgan’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $41,921,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 95.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,224,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,462,000 after purchasing an additional 598,472 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,776,000 after acquiring an additional 322,511 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,466,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,123,000 after purchasing an additional 246,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $8,584,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

