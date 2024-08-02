Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $78.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,044,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. Twilio has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.