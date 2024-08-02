Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Issues Earnings Results

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 421,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,008. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock worth $376,316. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

