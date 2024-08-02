Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Issues Earnings Results

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 421,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,008. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.86.
Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Two Harbors Investment
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock worth $376,316. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Two Harbors Investment
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.