Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UDMY has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.45.

UDMY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.01. Udemy has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $740,941. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Udemy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Udemy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50,473 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Udemy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 59,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,452,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

