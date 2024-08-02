Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s previous close.

UDMY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Get Udemy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Udemy

Udemy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,198.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $740,941 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Udemy by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Udemy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.