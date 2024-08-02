Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Down 32.8%

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) shares were down 32.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 118,063 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 456% from the average daily volume of 21,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 million, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

