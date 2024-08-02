UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ULS. UBS Group started coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.90.

UL Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ULS traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.19. 30,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,676. UL Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UL Solutions will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UL Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,066,000.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

