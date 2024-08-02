Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $76.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RARE. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.97. 1,098,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,721. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,127 shares of company stock valued at $536,593 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

