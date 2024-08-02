Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 154.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of RARE traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 535,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,911. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,127 shares of company stock valued at $536,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

