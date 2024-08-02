UMB Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,892. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,599,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,425 in the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

