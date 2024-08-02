Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $58.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,263,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1,866.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,451,000 after buying an additional 2,027,221 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after buying an additional 1,505,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after buying an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

