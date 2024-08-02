Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 512.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,538 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,005 shares of company stock worth $4,798,048. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Stock Down 4.2 %

U traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. 2,658,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,458,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

