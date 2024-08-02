Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UHS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.31.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $215.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.49 and a 200 day moving average of $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $219.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

