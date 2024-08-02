Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $51.85 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Unizen has a total market cap of $51.85 million and $2.33 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can now be purchased for about $0.0879 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,625,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience."

