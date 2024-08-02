Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 187770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$360.69 million, a PE ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.56.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

