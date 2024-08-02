US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1726 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTWY opened at $46.49 on Friday. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

