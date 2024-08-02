US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1674 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ USVN opened at $48.66 on Friday. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.
US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile
