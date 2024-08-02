UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Price Performance
Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.
About UTStarcom
