Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -63.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UTZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at $534,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $7,464,322.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,151 shares of company stock worth $8,103,702 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.