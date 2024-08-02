Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.10 and last traded at $78.89. 543,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 473,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.57.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDV. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

