Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.66

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.66 and last traded at $107.15, with a volume of 25932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

