Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 47,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,174,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $120.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,483. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $125.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

