Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. 102,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

