Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $206.10

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $206.10 and last traded at $205.94, with a volume of 849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.80.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

