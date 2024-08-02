Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $24,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,857,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,804,000. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,252,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,655 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $6.42 on Thursday, reaching $300.59. 244,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,628. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $330.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

