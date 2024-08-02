Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $46.42. 797,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,848. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $46.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
