Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Announces $0.28 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.279 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

