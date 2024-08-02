Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $158.32

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.32 and last traded at $157.63, with a volume of 12854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.41 and its 200-day moving average is $144.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

