Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Varex Imaging updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-$0.15 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.150 EPS.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 9.0 %

VREX traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,745. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $530.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

