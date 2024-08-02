Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

