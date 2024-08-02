Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Vericel updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 339,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,848. Vericel has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,675.32 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $21,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

