Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 603,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,749. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vermilion Energy

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.