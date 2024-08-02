Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 28,154.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,219 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Viking Therapeutics worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,566,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,373,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,264,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 183,192 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VKTX stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. 1,964,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zante Greg 16,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zante Greg 16,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

