Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.14.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $14.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.45. 2,031,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,409. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $351.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

