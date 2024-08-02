Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,143.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 173,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $20.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.18. The company had a trading volume of 687,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,667. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $352.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

