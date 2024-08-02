Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TRV stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.53. 1,845,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,572. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.72 and a 200 day moving average of $214.85.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

