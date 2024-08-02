Virtu Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Free Report) by 156.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Direxion Work From Home ETF stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.50.

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

