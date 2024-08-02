Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.55.

Shares of HUM traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.62. 1,021,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.62 and a 200-day moving average of $347.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

