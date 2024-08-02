Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,048 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. 819,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 2.05. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

