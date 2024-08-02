Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.26 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in General Dynamics by 879.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,499 shares of company stock worth $15,554,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.40. 990,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

