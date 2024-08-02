Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $7.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.56. 3,449,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,523. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

