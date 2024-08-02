Virtu Financial LLC Invests $599,000 in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OWL. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 255,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE OWL traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,574,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,605. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.