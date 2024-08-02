Virtu Financial LLC Invests $670,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 7.1 %

SOFI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,989,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,269,703. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

