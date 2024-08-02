Virtu Financial LLC Invests $710,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GNR traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $54.27. 123,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,256. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

