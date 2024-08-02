Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $605,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $335,426,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $85,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,593,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

