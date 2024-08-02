Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 212,047 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

BCE Stock Up 1.1 %

BCE stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,369. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. BCE’s payout ratio is 201.39%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

